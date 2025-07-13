Road crashes kill two in Dhaka airport, Mirpur areas

Two people, including a motorcyclist, were killed in separate road accidents in Dhaka's airport and Mirpur areas early today.

The deceased were identified as Ashraful Alam, 32, a motorcyclist, and Ahsanullah Sardar, 63, the manager of a shop at a fruit market in Mirpur.

Ashraful was critically injured when a pickup van hit his motorcycle near the airport terminal around 11:30pm, said his cousin Hasan Al Arif.

With the help of airport police, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead around 2:15am.

Ashraful was from Joydebpur upazila in Gazipur.

In another incident, Ahsanullah was crossing the road near the fruit market in Mirpur-1 around 12:15am when an auto-rickshaw hit him, his son Yasin Arafat told The Daily Star.

He was taken to DMCH, where he died while undergoing treatment around 5:00am.

Originally from Vedarganj upazila in Shariatpur, Ahsanullah had been living in the Jahanarabad Beribadh area under Mirpur's Darus Salam.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said the bodies have been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.