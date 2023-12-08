Road crashes kill 5 in Jhalakathi, Cox’s Bazar

At least five people were killed in road accidents in Jhalakathi and Cox's Bazar yesterday.

In Jhalakathi, three people were killed in a head-on collision between a human haulier and a bus in Nalchity upazila.

The deceased were identified as human haulier driver Jasim Hawlader, 45, of Barisal Sadar upazila, Razib Khan and Surovi Khanam, 35, of Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila.

Witnesses said a Patuakhali's Kuakata-bound bus of Bepary Paribahan from Dhaka collided with the human haulier at Zero Point on Barishal-Kuakata road around 4:40pm.

In Cox's Bazar, two siblings were run over by a bus in Chakaria upazila.

The deceased are Abdur Rahman, 8, and his sister Saba, 6, from the upazila's Malumghat area.

The accident took place in the Malumghat area on Cox's Bazar-Chattogram highway around 8:00am.

Abdur died on the spot, while critically injured Saba was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chakaria Police Station.