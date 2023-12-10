Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondents, Brahmanbaria, Gazipur
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:08 AM

Road crashes kill 3

At least three people were killed in road accidents in Brahmanbaria and Gazipur yesterday.

In Brahmanbaria, two passengers in a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed and another injured after a truck hit it on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bertala area under Sarail upazila. The deceased are Abdur Rahman, 55, of Shonaisa village of the Sadar upazila, and Iqbal Hossain, 32, of Subidpur village of Lakhai upazila in Habiganj, said Khatihata Highway Police Station OC Akul Chandra Biswas.

In Gazipur, a van driver Abdul Motaleb, 30, from Tebirchar village, Jamalpur Sadar, died after a lorry struck his van at 12:30pm, killing him on the spot at the intersection on Roshan Road in Gazipur, said Basan Police OC Abu Siddique.

