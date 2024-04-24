Road crashes, deaths significantly higher during this Eid rush: RSF

Another non-government organisation has reported a significant increase in road crashes and fatalities during this year's Eid rush as compared to the previous year.

At least 367 people were killed in 358 road crashes in 15 days (April 4 to 18) during this Eid rush, the Road Safety Foundation said today.

On the other hand, 285 people were killed in 240 road crashes in the corresponding period last year.

It means road crashes and deaths saw 39.20 percent and 20.19 percent rise respectively compared to last year, it said.

Earlier, on April 20, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity said the country saw a 31.25 percent increase in crashes and a 24.08 percent increase in deaths this year compared to the same period last year.

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) also said the deaths during the Eid rush have increased by 18 percent this year.

It, however, said the number of road crashes remained almost the same in these two years.