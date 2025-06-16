Road crashes, deaths rise during this year's Eid-ul-Azha: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Road crashes and fatalities saw an increase during this year's Eid-ul-Azha compared to the same period last year, the Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity said today.

At least 390 people were killed and 1,182 injured in 379 road accidents between May 31 and June 14 this year — marking a 16.07 percent increase in deaths, a 55.11 percent in injuries, and a 22.65 percent in crashes compared to the same period last year.

During the Eid-ul-Azha rush last year, at least 336 people were killed and 762 injured in 309 road crashes, the organisation said.

Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury, secretary general of the organisation, revealed the information at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

He said heavy rains had damaged highways and created potholes, which subsequently led to road crashes. Many post-Eid crashes occurred as drivers continued operating vehicles without adequate rest, he added.

The report shows that motorcycles once again topped the list. At least 134 motorcycle-related crashes led to 147 deaths and 148 injuries — accounting for 35.35 percent of total road crashes.

The victims also included 61 drivers, 50 transport workers, and 58 pedestrians, the organisation said.

Overcharging and harassment of passengers were rampant during this Eid as well, Mozammel said. Due to fare chaos, poor people were forced to travel on the roofs of buses and trains, in open trucks, or on goods-laden vehicles—risking their lives to return home for Eid, he added.

Mozammel said at least four days of government holidays before Eid are necessary to reduce road crashes and ease travel-related suffering.

He emphasised the need for long-term planning to improve Eid travel and called for enhancing public transport capacity and removing small vehicles from highways.

He also stressed the importance of trained drivers, fit vehicles, quality roads, and proper enforcement of laws.