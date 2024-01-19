Road crashes claim four lives

At least four people died in separate road accidents in three districts yesterday.

In Gopalganj, two people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Sonashur in Sadar upazila around 2:00am.

The deceased are Mizan Sheikh and Saima Begum, from Rupsha and Dumuria upazilas of Khulna respectively, said Kashiani Bhatipara Highway Police OC Abul Hasem, reports UNB.

In Gazipur, a man died after he lost control of his car and drove into a ditch on the north side of Badnibhanga old market on Mauna-Phulbaria regional road in Sreepur upazila around 8:00am.

The deceased Mafizur Rahman, 65, of Mauna union, could not see the road properly due to thick fog, said Mauna Highway Police Station SI Md Dawud.

In Shariatpur, a school student was killed and his cousin injured as their motorcycle hit a roadside tree at Sonikandi village in Bhedarganj upazila around 11:00am.

Sajib Bepari, 15, son of Khorshed Bepari from Maddhya Dhalikandi village in the upazila, was a tenth-grade student at Beparikandi Charbhaga High School, said Bhedarganj Police OC Masudur Rahman.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]