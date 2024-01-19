Accidents & Fires
Fri Jan 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 19, 2024 01:42 AM

Road crashes claim four lives

Star Report
Traffic police died in road accident at Uttara

At least four people died in separate road accidents in three districts yesterday.

In Gopalganj, two people were killed and 15 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck on the Dhaka-Khulna highway at Sonashur in Sadar upazila around 2:00am.

The deceased are Mizan Sheikh and Saima Begum, from Rupsha and Dumuria upazilas of Khulna respectively, said Kashiani Bhatipara Highway Police OC Abul Hasem, reports UNB.

In Gazipur, a man died after he lost control of his car and drove into a ditch on the north side of Badnibhanga old market on Mauna-Phulbaria regional road in Sreepur upazila around 8:00am.

The deceased Mafizur Rahman, 65, of Mauna union, could not see the road properly due to thick fog, said Mauna Highway Police Station SI Md Dawud.

In Shariatpur, a school student was killed and his cousin injured as their motorcycle hit a roadside tree at Sonikandi village in Bhedarganj upazila around 11:00am.

Sajib Bepari, 15, son of Khorshed Bepari from Maddhya Dhalikandi village in the upazila, was a tenth-grade student at Beparikandi Charbhaga High School, said Bhedarganj Police OC Masudur Rahman.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]

