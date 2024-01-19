Road crashes claim 9 more lives in 5 districts

The photos were taken from Bhanga of Faridpur on Monday, January 19, 2024. Photo: Collected

At least nine people were killed and 12 others were injured in separate road accidents in five districts today.

In Faridpur, at least four people were killed and six others were injured when a bus collided with a human haulier on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Bhanga upazila's Kharkhandi area around 7:30pm.

Among the deceased are Mehedi Matubbar, 25, of Aruakandi village, Hafijul Islam, 40, of Nowakanda village under Bhanga upazila and Sirajul Islam, 35, of Madhukhali upazila, reports our district correspondent.

The identities of the remaining victims could not be ascertained immediately.

Six people with injuries were admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, Faridpur.

Quoting locals, Abu Sayed Md Khairul Anam, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station, said, "The accident took place when a Dhaka-bound bus of Shohag Paribahan hit a human haulier in Kharkhandi area. Four people died on the spot and another six were injured."

In Moulvibazar, two people were killed and six others injured as a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Sadar upazila.

The deceased are Abbas Mia, 70, and Madhu Mia, 65, of Sherpur Sadar upazila.

KM Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Moulvibazar Police Station, said the accident took place when the bus bound for Sherpur reached Durlabpur under Kanakpur union and then hit the auto-rickshaw around 12:30pm.

Abbas and Madhu died on the spot, and six others, including a child, suffered injuries in the incident, reports our correspondent, quoting the OC.

The injured were taken to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital and Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

In Dhaka, a man was killed after a truck ran him over in the Golapbagh area.

Sajib Rahman was a bus driver of Raida Paribahan. The truck ran him over when he was crossing the road, leaving him critically injured, Sajib's father Md Shah Alam, said quoting witnesses.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead around 3:00am, reports our staff correspondent.

The accident took place around 2:15am when he was returning home after his duty. The truck driver drove away after the incident.

Sajib is survived by his wife and son. Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, in charge of DMCH police outpost, said the body was kept at the morgue for autopsy.

In Feni, a woman was killed after being run over by an unidentified vehicle on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sadar upazila's Muhuriganj area.

Bulu Biswas, 35, a resident of Kakoirkhopa village under Madaripur's Rajoir upazila, went missing from her home around two years ago, reports a correspondent.

Fazilpur (Muhuriganj) Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rashed Khan Chowdhury said locals took her to Feni Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctors declared her dead.

After we identified the victim after running her fingerprint through the database, we informed her family, the OC added.

Her brother Chinmoy Biswas said one day, around two years ago, Bulu left home alone and did not return.

"We looked for her at every possible location including all our relatives' houses. But we never found her, until now," said Chinmoy.

In Munshiganj, Abhijit Haldar, a master's student at Jagannath University, was killed in a motorcycle accident on his way to Mawa in Sreenagar upazila.

Ananya Halder Antu, another student of the university who was with him, was seriously injured and admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Abhijit is a master's student of the 2017-18 academic year, at JnU's biochemistry and molecular biology department

The seriously injured student, Antu, is a student of the 2019 - 20 academic year, currently studying 4th year of honours in the Institute of Education and Research (IER) department at JnU.

Dr. Mostafa Kamal, proctor of the university, confirmed the matter to UNB.