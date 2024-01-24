Road crashes claim 7 lives in 3 dists

At least seven people died and five others were hurt in separate road accidents in Mymensingh, Jhenaidah, and Pabna yesterday.

In Mymensingh, three people were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a truck in Tarakanda upazila in the morning.

The victims are lorry driver Kamrul Islam, 22, and his passengers Abdul Kadir, 45, and Mizanur Rahman, 48, from Haluaghat upazila.

Tarakanda Police OC Wazed Ali said a Dhaka-bound lorry from Sherpur collided head-on with a truck on Mymensingh-Sherpur road in Taaldighi area around 7:30am.

In Jhenaidah, three more people died and four others were injured when a CNG-run autorickshaw collided head-on with a truck in the Bhalaipur area of ​​Maheshpur-Khalishpur road in Maheshpur upazila around 7:30am.

The deceased are Kashem Mia, 55, of Ghugri village, and Alamgir Hossain, 36, and Kamal Hossain, 60, of Pantapara village in the upazila, said Maheshpur Police OC Mahbubur Rahman.

In Pabna, a man was killed while another was injured as a CNG-run autorickshaw and tractor collided in the Dhopadah area of Pabna-Shanthia road in Shanthia upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased Islam Hossain, 60, of Daharjani village, was a passenger on the autorickshaw.

[Our correspondents from the respective districts contributed to this report.]