Road crashes claim 7 lives in 3 dists

Road accidents in Sylhet, Jamalpur, and Rangpur claimed seven lives yesterday.

In Sunamganj's Chhatak upazila, three people died when a lorry collided with a roadside tree at 7:00am on Sylhet-Sunamganj highway.

The deceased are Asab Uddin, 50, Nurul Haque, 45, and Abdul Karim, 57.

Abdur Rakib, officer-in-charge of Joykolosh Highway Police Station, said the crash occurred due to dense fog in the morning that led to low visibility on the road.

"Two died on the spot while another died at Kaitak Hospital," the OC said.

In Jamalpur Sadar upazila, three people died in a head-on collision between a CNG-run autorickshaw and a truck on the Jamalpur-Mymensingh highway.

The deceased are Mozaffar Hossain, 38, Arman Mia, 34, and Khokon Mia, 35.

In Rangpur's Taraganj upazila, a collision between a motorcycle and a tractor at Burirhat claimed the life of Taposh Chandra Roy, 18.Three others sustained injuries.

Siddiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Taraganj Police Station, said, "Four people were initially injured. Later Taposh died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital."

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]