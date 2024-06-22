Road crashes claim 5 lives in 2 districts

At least five people were killed and 22 others injured in three separate road crashes in Faridpur and Rangpur on Thursday night and yesterday.

In Faridpur, two people were killed and 10 others injured when a bus hit an easy bike on the Dhaka-Khulna highway near Madhukhali bus stand early yesterday.

The victims are Sumon Ali, 38, of Kundupasha village of Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila, and Siraj Hawladar, 60, of Sarukhali village of Barishal Sadar upazila.

Police said the deceased and injured are relatives.

After visiting a relative's house in Pabna from Jhalakathi after Eid, they were going to another relative's place in Faridpur.

They hired an easy bike for Gondardia after getting off a bus at Madhukhali Bus Stand in Faridpur. Around 1:00am, the three-wheeler was hit by a Dhaka-bound bus.

The injured were first taken to Madhukhali Upazila Health Complex and then referred to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital. The two died while undergoing treatment.

Mohammad Salauddin, officer-in-charge of Kariampur Highway Police Station, said, "After the incident, police arrested Sukumar Das, driver of Purbasha Paribahan. Police also seized the bus and the easy bike."

In Rangpur's Pirganj upazila, three people were killed and 12 others injured in two road crashes on Thursday night and yesterday, said police.

The deceased are Mintu Mia, 25, of Hajratpur village of Mithapukur upazila, and Ashraful Islam, 30, of Narayanpur village of Pirgachha upazila. The identity of another victim could not be known immediately.

Solaiman Sheikh, OC of Borodargah Highway Police Station in Pirganj, said a bus rear-ended another bus of Hanif Paribahan at Madarhat on Dinajpur-Panchagarh highway around 10:20pm, killing a person and injuring 12 others of both vehicles.

On information, firefighters went to the spot and sent the injured to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. One of the injured, Mintu, died there.

Police seized the vehicles, said OC Solaiman, adding that the deceased were Hanif Paribahan passengers.

In another incident, a Pirgachha-bound pickup was hit by a bus in Madarhat village early yesterday, injuring Ashraful, a pickup passenger.

Locals took him to the local upazila health complex, where he died in the morning, said OC Solaiman.

The wounded were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

[Our Faridpur and Dinajpur correspondents contributed to this report.]