Road crashes claim 3 lives in two districts

At least three people, including a schoolteacher, were killed in road accidents in Jhenaidah and Dinajpur between Thursday night and yesterday.

In Jhenaidah, two people were killed in a collision between a three-wheeler and a human haulier in Shailkupa upazila early yesterday.

The victims are Md Ashaduzzaman, 63, a retired police officer, and Babu Biswas, 25, the driver of the three-wheeler.

Another passenger, Swapan Mia, 35, sustained injuries in the collision.

The accident took place around 4:30am as a group of people was returning to Jhenaidah from Magura after attending a Waj Mahfil.

The three-wheeler, carrying the victims, collided head-on with a human haulier on Sreepur road in Sheikhpara.

All the three injured were first taken to the nearby Sreepur Upazila Health Complex. Later, they were transferred to Magura Medical College Hospital.

Ashaduzzaman and Babu were declared dead by the on-duty doctor there.

The other injured passenger has been referred to Kushtia General Hospital for further treatment.

Shailakupa Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tagur Das said the bodies would be handed over to family members after autopsy.

In Dinajpur, a schoolteacher was killed after a truck ran him over in Birampur upazila on Thursday night, said police.

The deceased identified as Tarequzzaman Chowdhury, 36, of TNT neighbourhood under the municipality, was a teacher at Birampur Child Care Academy.

Subrata Kumar Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Birampur Police Station, said that Tarequzzaman was returning home on his motorcycle from Birampur Stadium area on Thursday night.

As he arrived at the Janata Bank area in the upazila on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway, a speeding truck ran him over from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.

The truck fled the scene after the accident, said police.

Our correspondents from Dinajpur and Jhenaidah contributed to this report.