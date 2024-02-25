Road crashes claim 3 lives in 2 districts

At least three people died in separate road accidents in Narsingdi and Dinajpur yesterday.

In Narsingdi, two people were killed and four others injured in a collision between a bus and a lorry in Palash upazila early in the morning.

According to locals, a Dhaka-bound bus of Ena Paribahan collided head-on with a lorry around 4:00am, killing drivers of both vehicles on the spot.

Police said one of the deceased is Shahid Mia, 41, the bus driver. The identity of the lorry driver couldn't be known immediately, reports our local correspondent.

"On information, we rescued the injured and sent them to local hospitals," Papon Chandra Dey, sub-inspector of Palash Police Station.

In Dinajpur, an employee of BRAC NGO was killed as a bus crashed into his motorbike in Birampur upazila in the evening.

Mizanur Rahman, 32, was a resident of Shyamnagar area in Rangpur Sadar upazila, reports UNB.

Birampur Police Station Sub-Inspector Abdur Rashid said the bus knocked down the bike coming from the opposite direction on the Dinajpur-Govindrapur regional road in Chandipur area around 6:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.