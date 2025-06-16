Road crashes claim 10 lives

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in separate road crashes in Bogura, Madaripur, Nilphamari, Sirajganj, Sherpur, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria, Faridpur, and Gopalganj yesterday.

In Gopalganj, two people were killed and at least 15 others injured in a pile-up involving three buses, a car and a stationary truck in Bhatiapara area of Kashiani upazila around 3:30am.

One of the deceased was Rafiqul Islam, an assistant sub-inspector of Bhatiapara Highway Police. The identity of the other deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

Police said a bus lost control and hit a stationary truck, which triggered a pile-up involving two other buses and a car.

Inspector Maksudur Rahman Murad of Bhatiapara Highway Police said, "Vehicular movement remained suspended for three hours. All vehicles involved have been seized."

In Sherpur, a man was killed on the spot after being run over by a Dhaka-bound bus in Sadar upazila around 11:30am.

Deceased Moznu Mia, 52, was a retired army personnel of Shapmari village.

Following the incident, locals set the bus on fire. Law enforcers went to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Sub-Inspector Abdullah Al Jaber Rafi of Sherpur Sadar Police Station said, "A case has been filed in this regard."

In Narsingdi, a 13-year-old girl was killed and at least 10 others, including a child, were injured in a three-way collision involving a bus, a microbus, and a CNG-run autorickshaw in the Chaksal Mor area on the Panchdona–Ghorashal regional highway around noon.

The victim, Trisha Akhter, was a passenger on the autorickshaw.

Md Jewel Rana, sub-inspector of Madhabdi Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound bus of Jatayat Paribahan collided head-on with the autorickshaw before crashing into a microbus.

In Brahmanbaria, a driver of a Dhaka-bound microbus died on the spot after it hit a parked truck in the Islampur area of Bijoynagar upazila around noon.

There were no other passengers in the vehicles at the time, said Rajib Ahmed, in charge of the Islampur police outpost.

"The truck has been seized and handed over to the highway police," he added.

In Faridpur, a 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed when a bus hit the motorcycle from behind on the Dhaka-Barishal highway in Bhanga upazila.

Imran Sheikh, of Modhukhali upazila, was heading towards Faridpur town when the accident occurred around 8:00am, said Shibchar Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Zahirul Islam.

In Sirajganj, a teenager was killed as a truck plunged into a roadside ditch on the Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway in Salanga upazila.

Mustafizur Rahman, 15, was a passenger on the truck, confirmed Hatikumrul Highway Police Station OC Abdur Rouf.

In Nilphamari, a young man was killed when a motorcycle collided head-on with a battery-run autorickshaw van in the Sheikher Masjid area of the Nilphamari-Saidpur road in Sadar upazila in the afternoon, reports BSS.

Deceased Azizul Islam, 25, a resident of Barogharia village in Kundapukur union, was riding on the rickshaw van, said Nilphamari Sadar Police OC MR Sayeed.

In Madaripur, a motorcyclist died after he lost control of the motorcycle and hit the guard rails of the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway in the Bamankanda area of Shibchar upazila in the afternoon, reports BSS.

Imran Siddique, 25, a resident of the upazila's Chumurdi, died on the spot, Shibchar Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdus Salam.

In Bogura, a driver was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks in Chakkanu Bazar area of Haripur in Shibganj upazila around 3:00am, reports BSS.

Jamir Uddin, 45, a resident of Jhargram in Jhenaidah, died on the spot, said Shibganj Police Station OC Shahinuzzaman.

[Our correspondents from Pabna, Mymensingh, Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria, and Faridpur contributed to this report.]