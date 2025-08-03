Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Aug 3, 2025 12:10 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 3, 2025 12:23 AM

Road crash in Malaysia kills three Bangladeshis

Three Bangladeshis were killed and two others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off East Coast Highway (LPT) 1 near Kuantan, Malaysia, yesterday.

The victims were driver Sabber Hasan, 30, and passengers Jahid Hasan, 21, and Abdullah, 24.

Acting Kuantan Police Chief Adli Mat Daud said an initial investigation revealed that the group was travelling from Kuantan to Kuala Lumpur when the driver reportedly lost control of the multi-purpose vehicle, causing it to veer off the left side of the road.

The two injured were hospitalised, the police officer said in a statement.

Adli further said preliminary findings showed that the driver did not have a valid driving licence and that the vehicle's road tax had expired in May.  

