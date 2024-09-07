Road accidents kill two in Rajshahi

Two persons, including a sexagenarian, were killed in two separate road accidents in Rajshahi and Naogaon districts yesterday.

Police sources said Lutfor Rahman Mollah, 70, a resident of Alenga village under Manda Upazila in Naogaon, was killed on the spot when he was dashed by a tractor in Panjarbhanga area under the same upazila this noon.

Mozammel Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Manda Police Station, said Rahman was going to attend a marriage ceremony at a nearby village riding on a motorbike.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, an Area Manager of Brac Bank Mrinmoy Barma, 35, was killed on the spot when a drum truck knocked his motorbike down in Nandanhat area on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway under Mohanpur Upazila in the district this noon.

On information, police rushed to the place of occurrence and recovered the body. Soheb Khan, Officer-in-Charge of Mohanpur Police Station, said they seized the motorbike and truck from the spot.

Two separate cases were recorded with the police stations concerned in these connections.