Tue Nov 28, 2023 07:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 07:38 PM

Accidents & Fires

Road accidents kill two in Dinajpur, Joypurhat

Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Dinajpur and Joypurhat.

In Joypurhat, police said Himu Kawsar , 28, and Rifat Rahman were going to Khetlal from Kalai of Joypurhat. As the motorcycle arrived at Molamgari in Kalai upazila of Joypurhat at around 11.00am, it collided head-on with a microbus, leaving Himu Kawsar dead on the spot.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted at Kalai upazila health complex.

In Dinajpur, Abdul Hakim, 60, of Dangapara village under Phulbari upazila was killed on the spot at Phulbari BGB camp on Monday when after a speeding passenger bus ran over him.

