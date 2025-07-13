Road accidents kill three in Kurigram, Narsingdi

The photo was taken from Ghuntighar area on Sonahat Land Port Road in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram today (July 13, 2025). Photo: Collected

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Kurigram and Narsingdi today.

Of them, two died in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram, while the third was killed in Belabo upazila of Narsingdi.

In Kurigram, an auto-rickshaw driver and his passenger were killed when a truck collided head-on with the three-wheeler on the Sonahat Land Port Road in Bhurungamari around 1:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Bahar Uddin Banu, 30, the auto-rickshaw driver, and Atika Akhter, 15, a passenger.

Witnesses said a goods-laden drum truck coming from Bhurungamari rammed into the auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction in Ghuntighar area. Bahar died on the spot.

Locals rushed to the scene and rescued four injured passengers, including Atika.

However, she died on the way to Bhurungamari Upazila Health Complex.

Agitated locals managed to seize the truck, but the driver fled the scene.

Confirming the incident, Bhurungamari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Al Helal Mahmud said police visited the spot, and the bodies have been sent to Kurigram Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Efforts are underway to arrest the truck driver, he added.

In Narsingdi, a grocery shop owner named Alkas Mia, 55, was killed when a battery-powered van he was riding was hit by a goods-laden truck in Belabo upazila.

The accident occurred this morning on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway at Darikandi Bus Stand in Narayanpur union, said Sub-Inspector Md Rokonuzzaman of Bhairab Highway Police Station.

Alkas, a resident of Mollah Bari in Noakandi village of Belabo upazila, was returning from Baraicha market with goods on a battery-powered van.

When he reached the Darikandi Bus Stand area, the Bhairab-bound truck hit the van from behind, killing him on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.

The truck has been seized, and legal action is being taken, added SI Rokonuzzaman.

[Our Lalmonirhat and Narsingdi correspondents contributed to this report]