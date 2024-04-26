Road accidents kill 5 in Dinajpur

Five people, including a truck driver and his helper, were killed in separate road accidents in Ghoraghat, Hakimpur, and Birganj upazilas of Dinajpur today.

In Ghoraghat upazila, a truck driver and his helper were killed as their vehicle collided head-on with another truck this morning.

The accident took place at Osmanpur Tinmatha intersection of the Dinajpur-Gobindganj regional highway around 7:30am.

The deceased are Golam Rabbani, 45, and Mohammad Rezwan, 34. They both hailed from Mirgram-Choumuhoni village of Joypurhat Sadar Upazila.

They were in a corn-laden truck going to Gobindaganj from Dinajpur when it collided with a fertiliser-laden truck heading to Dinajpur from Bogura.

Ghoraghat Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asaduzzaman Asad said thay have seized the trucks and informed the victims' families about the accident.

"The driver and helper of the other truck escaped. The bodies of the two deceased are in the upazila health complex. A regular case will be filed under the Road Control Act," said the OC.

In Hakimpur upazila, two friends were killed after a Nasimon (human hauler) carrying cattle hit their motorbike at Dangapara village on Hakimpur-Birampur road around 2:30pm.

The deceased are Dhiman Kumar Ghosh, 30, of Kumarpara village, and Arif Hossain, 32, of Daudpur village in Nawabganj upazila of Dinajpur.

The accident happened when they were going to Nawabganj via Birampur upazila from Hakimpur, said SM Zahangir Alam, inspector (Investigation) of Hakimpur Police Station.

Police seized the human hauler from the spot, added the inspector.

In Birganj upazila, a teenage boy died on the spot and another young man was injured after a speeding truck hit their bike in front of Jotsna Filling station on Dinajpur-Panchagarh highway around 7:00pm yesterday.

The truck was heading to Dhaka from Thakurgaon, said Anwarul Islam, sub-inspector of Birganj Police Station.

The deceased is Tamim Islam, 13, son of Atiar Rahman of Birganj while the injured was Shakib Islam, 27.

Shakib is receiving treatment at Birganj Upazila Health Complex, added the police official.