Road accidents: Govt agencies can’t avoid responsibility

Speakers tell discussion

Country's roads continue to be unsafe due to negligence of drivers, their helpers, local administration, BRTA, police, faulty road constructions, pedestrians and passengers, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They also urged the government agencies and local representatives to be more vigilant in ensuring road safety.

Government officials, transport organisation leaders, bus owners and drivers spoke at the event titled "Road safety", organised by Bangladesh Road Transport Authority at the capital's Mohakhali Bus Terminal auditorium.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said although drivers bear the main responsibility for passengers' safety, their salaries are low.

"Road accidents happen due to many reasons like illegal roadside shops and markets. Local representatives, administrations and the Roads and Highways Department cannot avoid responsibility," he said.

"Drivers don't want to kill anyone intentionally, even an ant. Sometimes passengers also put pressure on drivers to increase speed," he added.

Road accidents can be decreased if drivers and passengers are better aware of their responsibilities. — Abdul Momen Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Division

Every year, road crashes result in a gross domestic product loss exceeding Tk 25,000 crore in Bangladesh, he added.

Abdul Momen, deputy commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Division, said road accidents can be decreased if drivers and passengers are better aware of their responsibilities.

"The life of every passenger depends on the bus driver. So they should drive carefully," he said.

Mahbub-E-Rabbani, BRTA director (road safety), said drivers are mostly not responsible for road crashes. "The country's drivers are skilled. Non-motorised three-two wheeled vehicles are mainly responsible for accidents. Authorised drivers are well-trained," he said.

Osman Ali, general secretary of Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, said blaming only drivers will not fix the road accident problem.

"Out of 105 reasons for accidents, only four relate to transport workers -- speeding, risky overtaking, overloading and recklessness. Avoiding these will reduce crashes," he said.

"Transport workers provide services to passengers, but today, they are being termed killers. Some people want to portray transport workers negatively by spreading misinformation against us," he added.

He urged the government to arrange training for transport workers across 64 districts and shut down illegal driving schools.

"If accidents occur due to problems with the road, the Roads and Highways Department officials should also be punished," he added.

Osman, also executive president of Dhaka District Bus-Minibus Workers Union, requested people to show "positive behaviour" towards transport workers, as they play a significant role in the country's economy.

Sadiqur Rahman Hiru, vice president of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation, called on the BRTA chairman to expand the Mohakhali bus terminal area to stop buses from being parked on the main road.

"Transport workers face mistreatment and insults from BRTA staff when obtaining their driving licenses. They deserve respect, so please stop this," he added

Abul Kalam, president of the Mohakhali Bus Terminal Owners' Association, suggested that regular awareness campaigns and monthly discussion programmes could better educate drivers.