Road accident kills woman in Gazipur

Photo: Collected

A woman was killed after a bus of "SR Paribahan" ran her over in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila tonight.

Identity of the victim, aged around 30, could not be known immediately, said Shahadat Hussain, officer-in-charge of Naojor Highway Police Station, Kaliakoir.

The OC said the accident happened in Baroipara area around 8:00pm while the woman was crossing the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, leaving her dead on the spot.

Later, police recovered the body and took it to the Naojor Highway Police Station, added the police official.

