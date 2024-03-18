Road accident kills 6 of a family in Sylhet's Jaintiapur

Six of a family, including two children, were killed today and several others injured in a head-on collision between a human haulier and a lorry in the Darbasta area on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway in Sylhet's Jaintiapur this morning.

The victims are Mangali Patra, 55, Suchita Patra, 35, her 6-month-old daughter Bijli, Savitri Patra, 35, Ritu Patra, 8, and Shyamala Patra, 55, of Thakurer Mati village under Chiknagul union of Jaintiapur, reports our Sylhet correspondent quoting police.

Meanwhile, critically injured Pranati Patra, 35, Kush Patra, 40, their two children and the drivers and helpers of the vehicles have been admitted at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, said police.

Tajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Jaintiapur Police Station,

said around 12:00pm, a cattle-laden lorry collided with a human haulier coming from the opposite direction on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway in front of the Sylhet Palli Bidyut Office.

Four died on the spot while two others were pronounced dead hours after being admitted to the hospital.

The family was on its way to attend a family event in Gowainghat upazila's Mokampunji.

"After the road accident, locals blocked the highway for around an hour protesting the incident," said OC Tajul.

Police went to the spot and urged them to leave to resume vehicular movement, he added.