Road accident kills 3 in Pirojpur

Three people died when two motorcycles coming form the opposite directions collided in Pirojpur Sadar upazila this morning.

The accident took place at Mollikbari bus stop on Pirojpur-Togra road around 9:00am.

The deceased has been identified as Md Masum Billah, 53, the assistant superintendent of a madrasa in Bhandaria upazila, Md Hasib Sheikh, 26, from Indurkani upazila, and Nuru Mia, 60, of Sadar upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting Mohammad Ashikuzzaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station.

Mohammad Arif, 30, was injured in the accident.

According to eyewitnesses, Masum was going to Pirojpur on his motorcycle from Bhandaria when Hasib, on his motorbike with Arif, was coming from the opposite direction. Meanwhile, Nuru Mia was crossing the road at the Mollikbari bus stop. Masum Billah took a sharp turn in order to save Nuru Mia but failed and collided with Hasib's vehicle.

Locals took the victims to the Pirojpur District Hospital, where the doctor declared Masum Billah and Hasib dead. Critically injured Nuru Mia died on the way to the Khulna Medical College Hospital, the OC added.

Arif is undergoing treatment, the police official also said.