Road accident kills 2 motorcyclists in Bagerhat

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were killed as a bus crashed into their bike in Bagerhat's Sadar upazila today.

The deceased were identified as Rony 24, and motorcyclist Rabbi Khan, 25, of Sarankhola upazila of the district.

Md Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Katakhali Highway Police Station, said a Barishal-bound bus of Dhansiri Paribahan from Khulna hit the motorcycle on the Bagerhat-Pirojpur highway in Charar Ghar area around 9:30am, leaving Rony and Rabbi dead on the spot.

They were heading towards Bagerhat. Police seized the bus, the OC added.

The process to file a case in this connection is underway, added the police official.