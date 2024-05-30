Road accident kills 1 in Gazipur

A member of the Gazipur District Road Transport Workers Union was killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Gazipur today.

The deceased is Md Mahfuz Mia, 33.

The accident happened at 7:00am under the flyover in front of Mayer Doa Hotel and Restaurant on the highway from Joydevpur Chandana Chowrasta, according to SI Saiful Islam of Basan Police.

Mahfuz died on the spot, he added.

Police said the body has been sent to Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital Mortuary for an autopsy.

Further details are not yet available.