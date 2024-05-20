Road accident kills 1 on Dhaka-Aricha highway

A police officer was injured and his wife killed, in a hit-and-run accident on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Savar's Hemayetpur last night.

The deceased is Hafiza Akhter Tania, 30, and the injured is her husband, Arif Hasan, a sub-inspector at Dhanmondi Police Station.

Hasan was riding his motorcycle with Tania when an unknown vehicle hit them around 11:00pm, according to Officer-in-Charge of Savar Highway Police Station Ayub Ali.

When locals took the couple to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital, doctors there declared Tania dead on arrival.

"We are yet to identify the vehicle involved in the accident," added OC Ali.

Yousuf Ali, duty manager at Enam Medical College Hospital said, "Arif was admitted here first, then his family moved him to a hospital in Dhaka."