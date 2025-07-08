RMG worker killed in road accident on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway

A female garment worker was killed after being hit by a pickup van while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila early today.

The deceased was identified as Shilpi, 40, of Bongram in Mymensingh. She was employed at Dekko Garments in Sreepur's Nayanpur.

Ayub Ali, officer-in-charge of Mawna Highway Police Station, said Shilpi was crossing the road in the MC Bazar area around 5:00am on her way to work when the pickup van struck her, killing her on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene, recovered the body, and seized the vehicle involved in the incident.

However, the driver fled and remains at large.

The body has been kept in police custody for legal procedures, and further action is underway.