Resorts, house gutted in Sajek fire

A fire in Rangamati's Sajek yesterday gutted four establishments -- two resorts, one dwelling house, and a shop.

Abdul Awal, senior assistant superintendent of Rangamati (Sajek circle) police, said the fire broke out around 11:30pm at Meghchaya resort and spread to the adjacent Foringi resort, a house owned by one Bhuban Tripura and a shop.

On information, police, army, and BGB members went to the spot and extinguished the blaze after two hours with the help of the local people.

Primarily it is suspected that the fire might have originated from a fireplace meant to keep people warm.

Chaithuang Aung Chowdhury Joy, vice president of the Sajek Cottage Owners Association, said all the tourists are safe.

However, the extent of the losses caused by the fire could not be ascertained yet.