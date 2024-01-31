Relief, joy as HC orders Tk 30 lakh compensation for 10-yr-old who lost his arm at workplace

There were emotional scenes inside and outside the High Court today as judges ordered the owner of a workshop to pay compensation totalling Tk 30 lakh to a child worker who lost his right arm while working there more than three years ago.

The judges also directed the owner of Noor Engineering Workshop in Bhairab, Yakub Hossain, to pay Md Niamol Hossain Nahid, the victim, Tk 7,000 every month for his education expenses till he passes his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

Nahid, now 14 years old, and his family reacted with relief and joy as the HC bench of Justice Naima Haider and Kazi Zinnat Hoque gave the order. Following the verdict, Justice Naima even called the class seven student, who was just 10 at the time of the accident, to the bench and gave him a chocolate.

The judge asked him to focus on his studies, and visit her when he becomes a big officer.

Workshop owner Yakub was ordered to deposit the money through two separate Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) in Nahid's account with Al Arafah Islami Bank's Jatrabari Branch in April and December this year. The monthly Tk 7,000 payment will also have to be paid to that account.

Nahid can withdraw the money for his study costs every month and he can withdraw the FDR with interest after 10 years, the HC bench said.

The bench delivered the verdict after hearing a rule issued earlier over compensating the victim's family.

Yakub Hossain and Nahid's families were asked to submit compliance reports before the HC every three months.

Nahid and his parents were present before the HC bench during delivery of the verdict today.

When they left the courtroom, Nahid's parents, Anwar Hossain and Manwara Hossain, embraced their lawyers and started weeping with joy and relief. Their lawyers Aneek R Haque and Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan fought the case pro bono.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Nahid's father, a shoe trader in Araisidha village in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj upazila, became unemployed.

Nahid, his father and mother started working at Noor Engineering Workshop in Bhairab. At one stage, Nahid had an accident and lost his right arm.

Following a report published on Bangla daily Prothom Alo, Nahid's father filed a writ petition with the HC seeking directive on the authorities concerned to give adequate compensation to his family.

Following the petition, the HC on December 27 last year issued a rule asking the workshop owner to explain why he should not be directed to give Tk 2 crore to Nahid's family.

Nahid's family reportedly alleged that the owner of the workshop had forced Nahid to work on a drill machine for which he suffered the accident.

Senior lawyer Md Qamrul Islam stood for Yakub during the court hearing.