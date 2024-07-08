Ratha Yatra tragedy: Victims’ families blame organisers

Family members of the victims blamed the organisers after five people were electrocuted to death and 41 others injured during Ratha Yatra (chariot procession) in Bogura yesterday.

Biman Kumar Pal, 55, elder brother of Ranjan Kuma Pal, who was in ICU after the incident and later shifted to the national burn unit in Dhaka, alleged that the ISKON temple authority raised the height of the dome this year. But they had no inspection committee who usually looked for electric wires on the road.

Police and locals said the Ratha Yatra, participated by several thousand devotees, started from a temple in Seujgari area around 5:00pm.

When the procession reached Amtala intersection around 5:15pm, Ratha's dome came in contact with the electric wire. The dome was made of steel, it electrocuted those holding it.

According to the families, the chariot's dome was 32 feet high and the 11,000-volt electric cable crossing the road was uncovered and 30 feet high.

Asked, Dilip Kumar Dev, president of the Ananda Ashram (ISKON Mandir) Bogura, said, "We did not raise the height of the dome. It was an old iron dome Ratha, which was made in 2004. Our dome height was 32 feet. It's standard and used all over the country."

Regarding the allegation of negligence, Khorajita Krishna Das, president of the Bogura ISKON temple and principal of the Bogura ISKON chapter, said, "Alok and Sushanto, two devotees, were on duty to keep the dome safe from electric wires."

"We tried to move the procession very carefully. When the chariot came near the electric wire, we warned the devotees to lower the dome. But they could not hear us due to noise," he said.

Alok died on the spot and Sushanto is being treated at the ICU, he added.

He said no one from the police and power office notified them about the high-voltage wire.

Bogura Police Superintendent Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, however, said they had warned the temple committee about the electric wire.

Abdul Monnaf, executive engineer of Bogura NESCO, said, "We have 30-foot-high electric wires in every town. We were asked to ensure continuous electric supply during Ratha Yatra but no one informed us about the height of the electric wire."

Meanwhile, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKON), Bangladesh formed a three-member probe body to look into the incident.

Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari, secretary of the ISKON (Bangladesh), said the probe body will visit Bogura tomorrow.

ISKON will provide Tk 1 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, he added.

Meanwhile, eight patients have been discharged from Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Medical College Hospital, while 28 patients are still undergoing treatment, said Abdul Wadud, deputy director of the hospital.

He said they shifted two patients to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

"As per the health ministry's instruction, we are providing the patients with necessary treatment free of cost," he said.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana visited the injured at the hospital this afternoon.