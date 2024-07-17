Accidents & Fires
Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:00 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:51 PM

Ratha Yatra tragedy: Another victim dies

Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:00 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 17, 2024 09:51 PM
Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute. File photo

A man who was electrocuted during a Ratha Yatra in Bogura died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka today.

He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 8:00am, ten days after the tragedy occurred in Seujgari Amtai intersection of Bogura town on July 7, said Nirmol Roy, secretary of the Bogura District Puja Udjapon Parishad.

Chandan Dey, 62, was a resident of Shahapara area under Bogura's Sariakandi upazila, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Now the death toll in the Ratha Yatra tragedy rose to six.

