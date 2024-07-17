Ratha Yatra tragedy: Another victim dies

A man who was electrocuted during a Ratha Yatra in Bogura died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka today.

He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 8:00am, ten days after the tragedy occurred in Seujgari Amtai intersection of Bogura town on July 7, said Nirmol Roy, secretary of the Bogura District Puja Udjapon Parishad.

Chandan Dey, 62, was a resident of Shahapara area under Bogura's Sariakandi upazila, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Now the death toll in the Ratha Yatra tragedy rose to six.