At least five persons died and 30 others were injured after being electrocuted during Ratha Yatra (chariot procession) in Bogura town this afternoon.

Sudip Chakrabarty, superintendent of police in Bogura, confirmed the development.

Conditions of some of the injured are critical, he said.

The incident happened in Seujgari area around 5:15pm, police said.

The Ratha Yatra is one of the major festivals of the Hindu community.