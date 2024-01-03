Rangpur div saw most fire incidents in December, Sylhet lowest

Rangpur division experienced the highest number of fire incidents in December, with at least 604 reported cases, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On the other hand, with 80 cases, Sylhet division saw the lowest number of fire incidents, it added.

Besides, 571 fire incidents occurred in Dhaka division, 95 in Mymensingh division, 308 in Chattogram division, 445 in Rajshahi division, 160 in Khulna division, and 97 in Barisal division.

During this period, at least eight people were killed and 18 were injured in fire-related incidents across the country.

The statistics show that on an average there were 6.2 fire incidents in Dhaka city daily in December. Four people were killed and four others were injured in Dhaka.

Monthly statistics show that fire incidents have increased in December compared to November, as 2035 incidents were reported in the previous month.