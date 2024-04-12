Railway, bank officials drown in Padma in Munshiganj

The bodies of two people, including a railway official, were recovered from the Padma in Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila tonight after they went missing while bathing in a tributary of the river in the afternoon.

The victims are Riyad Ahmed Raju, 45, additional chief engineer of railway, and Mohammad Jewel, 40, a prime bank official, while Raju's son Ramin Arid, 16, was missing, our Munshiganj correspondent reports, quoting a fire service official.

The bodies were recovered around 9:45pm, said Md Shahjahan Hossain, Tongibari fire service official.

Quoting the victims' relatives, police and fire service officials said the three came to visit their relative Alam Molla's house in Besnal area of Tongibari from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area today.

Around 4:30pm, the three along with others boarded a trawler to visit the river in Dhankora area.

Later, the railway official's son Ramin and several others got off the trawler to take a bath in the river.

When Ramin was being washed away by the strong current of the river, his father and uncle Jewel tried to rescue him and they also washed away, said police and fire service officials.