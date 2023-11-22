Rail link with northern regions restored after 5hrs

Rail communication with the northern regions resumed this evening, five hours after two coaches of a freight train derailed in Lalpur upazila of Natore.

The rail link was restored around 5:30pm after a rescue train from Pabna's Ishwardi Junction salvaged the derailed coaches, reports our Natore correspondent quoting Divisional Railway (Pakshi) Manager Noor Mohammad.

A four-member probe committee, headed by Railway Divisional Transport Officer Anwar Hossain, has been formed to investigate the incident, he said.

The committee was asked to submit its report within seven working days, the manager added.

The incident took place at signal point of Abdulpur Railway Junction in Lalpur upazila around 12:30pm, snapping the rail links of Dhaka and southern regions with the northern regions, said Asim Kumar Talukder, general manager (west) of Bangladesh Railway.

Asim Kumar said the freight train carrying rice from Dinajpur to Dhaka reached the signal point of Abdulpur junction and suddenly two of its coaches derailed.

As a result of the derailment, Rocket Mail from Chilahati to Khulna and Barendra Express train to Rajshahi were stuck at Natore Railway Station, he said.