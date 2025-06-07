Qurbani hazards: Over 300 injured in Dhaka on first day of Eid-ul-Azha

At least 187 individuals received treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha after sustaining injuries while slaughtering sacrificial animals or processing meat.

The injured sought medical attention at the hospital's emergency department between this morning and 6:00pm, said Masud Alam, sub-inspector at the DMCH police outpost.

Resident surgeon of the emergency department, Mushtaq Ahmed, "Most of the injured were seasonal butchers with limited experience in handling large animals or sharp tools, contributing to the high number of accidents."

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), commonly known as the Pongu Hospital, reported that 250 people sought treatment at its emergency department throughout the day.

Among them, over 100 were injured during sacrificial activities. Hospital officials said many of these cases may require surgery.

Obaidul Islam, 25, a resident of Green Road in the capital, was among those admitted. "A cow hit me while I was helping with the sacrifice. Doctors say one of my bones has been fractured," he told this correspondent.

The National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital also treated 34 patients in its emergency department. Among them were several individuals who had sustained eye injuries while handling sacrificial animals. Abdul Jalil, 43, a resident of Rupnagar Residential Area in Mirpur, said a cow struck his left eye during the Qurbani. He has already undergone eye surgery at the facility.