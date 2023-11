Unidentified arsonists set fire to a staff bus of Qatar Airways on MA Bari Road in Khulna's Sonadanga upazila last night.

The bus came under attack around 11:30pm, confirmed Saiduzzaman, senior station master of Khulna Fire Station.

Locals managed to extinguish the fire before two engines of Khulna Fire Station reached the spot, he said.

Senior police officers visited the spot, added the officer.