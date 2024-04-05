PUST teacher’s wife, son killed in Naogaon road crash

The wife and a son of a teacher of Pabna University of Science and Technology were killed after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Manda upazila of Naogaon yesterday.

Md Feroz Ali, 34, associate professor of EEE department of the university, and his eight-year daughter Faria were also injured in the accident that took place on Rajshahi-Naogaon regional highway.

The deceased are six-month-old Farabi Hossain and Reshma Khatun, 30, our Rajshahi correspondent reports quoting police.

PUST Associate Prof Dipankar Kundu said as the Eid holidays for the university started, Ali along with his wife and two children was going to village home in Najipur of Naogaon.

Ali and his family went to Rajshahi by a train and then started for home by a CNG run-auto-rickshaw, Kundu said at the hospital.

When they reached Bijoynagar area around 10:00am, a goods laden truck from the opposite direction hit their auto-rickshaw.

His son Farabi died on the spot, said Mozammel Haque Kazi, OC of Manda police station.

His wife Reshma succumbed to her injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital at 9:30pm, the OC said.

Ali and his eight-year daughter Faria are undergoing treatment at the same hospital with multiple fractures, added the police official.