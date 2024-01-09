Protestors seize 7 buses over Tripura community leader's death

A group of protesters seized at least 7 buses of Star Line Group today following the death of a leader of the Tripura community after a hit-and-run in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila.

Shankar Tripura, 70, was killed when a bus ran him over from behind at Sitakunda's Sultana Mandir area on the highway, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

The deceased was a leader, locally known as Sardar, of the Tripura Para of Kumira union under the upazila.

"A bus hit him around 3:45pm when he was walking beside the road to attend a religious event," said Khokan Chandra Ghosh, officer-in-charge of the Baraulia Highway Police Station.

Locals rescued him and took to upazila health complex where doctors declared him dead, he said.

"The bus ran him over while overtaking another vehicle," said Md Salauddin, member of Kumira Union Parishad.

After the accident, agitating protesters stopped the buses and forced the drivers to park the vehicle beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, confirmed witnesses and police.

"We seized the buses as the reckless driver of the vehicle killed our leader," said Sumon Tripura.

However, the buses were later released after an arbitration meeting among the protesters, Star Line Group, and police.

The OC said the protestors released the buses after police promised to take legal action against the driver.

A complaint was filed with the police station in this matter.