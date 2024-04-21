Prof Anu Muhammad’s toes severed in train accident

The toes of Jahangirnagar University Prof Anu Muhammad's left leg were severed in a train accident in Dhaka's Khilgaon this morning.

The accident took place around 11:00am. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries in his left leg, said Md Masud, assistant sub-inspector of DMCH police outpost.

Photo: Muntakim Saad

A man named Mahtab, who was with the professor at the time of the accident, said, "Sir went to Phulbari in Dinajpur and on his way back to the capital, when the train stopped at Khilgaon Rail Crossing for a very short time, sir tried to get down, but his leg went under the wheels of the train as it started running again and his toes were cut off."

Anu Muhammad also suffered a slight injury to the big toe of his right leg.

More to follow…