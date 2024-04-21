Prof Anu Muhammad’s toes crushed in train accident

The toes of Jahangirnagar University Prof Anu Muhammad's left leg were crushed under a train in Dhaka's Khilgaon this morning.

The accident took place around 11:00am. He was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries in his left leg, said Md Masud, assistant sub-inspector of DMCH police outpost.

All five toes of his left leg were crushed, and It is impossible to repair them for now, Prof Bidhan Sarker, head of DMCH's Burn and Plastic Surgery Department, told reporters after examining Anu Muhammad.

The tissue of his toes was damaged. Doctors have wrapped the area in bandage, he said, adding that a toe on his right leg was also damaged.

Surgeons from orthopaedics, burn, casualty departments and general physians are now looking after him. DMCH will form a medical board to decide about the next course of his treatment, he added.

Photo: Muntakim Saad

A man named Mahtab, who was with the professor at the time of the accident, said, "Sir went to Phulbari in Dinajpur and on his way back to the capital, when the train stopped at Khilgaon Rail Crossing for a very short time, sir tried to get down, but his leg went under the wheels of the train as it started running again and his toes were cut off."