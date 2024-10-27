Private car crashes into pedestrians, injures 3 near airport; video goes viral

A private car struck a group of pedestrians near the new terminal at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this afternoon, injuring three.

The accident occurred around 1:30pm in front of the airport's third terminal, where a white car can be seen approaching from behind and hitting seven pedestrians.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Nearby pedestrians quickly came to assist the injured persons.

Ershad Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Airport Police Station said, three youths were injured. Two sustained broken legs, and one suffered minor head injuries.

The car was being driven by its owner, Mustafizur Rahman, who was detained at the scene, the OC said.

According to Mustafizur, a front tire burst caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Police have seized the car.