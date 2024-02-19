Pregnant woman dies after being run over by truck

She fell off husband's motorcycle on way to work

A pregnant woman died as she was run over by a truck after falling off her husband's motorcycle in the capital's Uttar Manikdi area this morning.

Zareen Tasnim Nowshin, 27, was an employee at an institute in Gulshan-2 in Dhaka. She was seven months pregnant.

The accident took place when Nowshin and her husband Fakhrul Hasan Rifat were heading to their offices on his motorcycle around 9:00am, with Nowshin riding pillion.

Rifat said his wife fell from the bike when he lost control of the vehicle and then a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over her. Rifat also suffered minor injuries in the accident.

He took Nowshin to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but doctors declared her brought dead, Rifat added.

Inspector Md Bachchu Mia, also in-charge of DMCH police outpost, confirmed the death and said the body was kept at the morgue.

Nowshin was a student of Textile Engineering at Bangladesh University of Textiles (Butex). The victim and Rifat got married in 2022.