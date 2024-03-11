Pran RFL Group official dies after being hit by truck in Dhaka

An official of Pran RFL Group died after being hit by a truck in Dhaka's 300-Feet area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Kafil Uddin, 47, a general manager (operations) of RFL Group, said Mehedi Ripon, manager of human resources at the company.

The accident took place around 8:00am when Kafil Uddin he was crossing the road to go to his office in Badda, Ripon said.

After being hit by the truck, he was first rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital with critical injuries. He was later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he died around 10:00am, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.

Hailing from Kaliganj upazila in Gazipur, Kafil used to live in Bashundhara Residential Area with his wife and a son.

The body was sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy.