Police vehicle catches fire on Malibagh-Mouchak flyover

A police vehicle caught fire on the Malibagh-Mouchak flyover in the capital last night.

The vehicle's engine caught fire due to "a short circuit" around 11:22pm, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer at the Fire Service control room.

On information, a fire engine team from Khilgaon rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 11:42pm, said Rakibul Hasan.

Several police officers were inside the vehicle at the time.

However, no one was injured from the fire, the duty officer told The Daily Star.