Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 30, 2024 02:23 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 30, 2024 02:27 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Police vehicle catches fire on Malibagh-Mouchak flyover

Star Digital Report
Fri Aug 30, 2024 02:23 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 30, 2024 02:27 AM

A police vehicle caught fire on the Malibagh-Mouchak flyover in the capital last night.

The vehicle's engine caught fire due to "a short circuit" around 11:22pm, said Rakibul Hasan, duty officer at the Fire Service control room.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

On information, a fire engine team from Khilgaon rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 11:42pm, said Rakibul Hasan.

Several police officers were inside the vehicle at the time.

However, no one was injured from the fire, the duty officer told The Daily Star.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

গার্মেন্টসকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় শাকিল-রুপা কারাগারে

আজ শনিবার ঢাকা মেট্রোপলিটন ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ফারজানা শাকিলা সুমু এ আদেশ দেন।

৯ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলম গ্রুপের বিরুদ্ধে মানিলন্ডারিং আইনে সিআইডির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification