Police tow truck kills rickshaw puller in Gaibandha

A rickshaw puller was killed and another injured by a police tow truck on Bogura-Rangpur highway in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj area this morning.

Identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The injured person was sent to a local hospital, our Bogura correspondent reports.

Mahbur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station, said, "The tow truck was heading towards a nearby road from Gobindaganj Police Station. When it reached Charmatha, its driver lost control and hit a rickshaw that was parked in front of the roadside restaurants. The rickshaw puller died on the spot around 9:30am."

After the incident, locals blocked the highway for two hours. They also vandalised the police vehicle, the OC said.