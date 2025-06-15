Police officer, bus helper killed in four-vehicle crash on Dhaka–Khulna highway

Two people, including an on-duty police officer, were killed and at least 15 others injured in an accident involving three buses and a truck early today on the Dhaka–Khulna highway in Gopalganj Sadar upazila.

The deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam of Bhatiapara highway police outpost and Selim Hossain Bepari, 26, helper of an Arman Paribahan bus.

Inspector Md Maksudur Rahman Murad of Bhatiapara highway police outpost said the crash occurred around 3:30am in front of the Mery Gopinathpur police outpost.

A bus from Arman Paribahan first struck a truck parked near the outpost. Moments later, a passenger bus from SP Green Line rear-ended the first bus, killing its helper on the spot.

While highway police were conducting rescue operations, a Khulna-bound bus of New Bolesswar Paribahan, arriving from Chattogram, slammed into the wreckage, leading to a four-way collision, the inspector said.

ASI Rafiqul, who was assisting in the rescue, suffered critical injuries along with another police officer, in the latest collision.

Maruf Hossain, additional superintendent of police of Madaripur Regional Highway Police, confirmed that Rafiqul succumbed to his injuries near Jatrabari while being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The injured were taken to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital.

Uttaram Roy, on duty doctor at the hospital, said two of the injured remain in critical condition, while the others are being treated and are showing signs of improvement.

Traffic on the highway was suspended from 3:30am to 6:30am and resumed after the vehicles were cleared, Inspector Maksudur added.

Police have seized all the vehicles involved in the crash.