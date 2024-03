Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen visits Sheikh Hasina Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery following the Bailey Road fire in Dhaka on Friday, March 1, 2024. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is closely monitoring the fire incident that took place at a seven-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka last night.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said this at a press briefing around 2:00am today.

At least 44 people were killed in the fire that broke out at Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall last night.