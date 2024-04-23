Photography exhibition held marking 11yrs of Rana Plaza tragedy

Marking the 11th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy, a photo exhibition and discussion meeting was held in Savar demanding capital punishment for those responsible for the incident and adequate compensation for the victims and survivors.

Bangladesh Garments Workers Solidarity (BGWS), a labour rights organisation, arranged the two-day long programme in front of the site of the disaster today.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Jasmin Akhter, a survivor of the tragedy who was trapped underneath the rubble for two days.

Nasima Akhtar, mother of Ankhi Akhter; Rahela Akhtar, mother of Fazle Rabbi; Tahera Begum, mother of Shahida Begum -- workers who were killed in the tragedy; Taslima Akhtar, president of BGWS; Babul Hossain, BGWS general secretary; and Freedom fighter Ruhul Amin, among others were also present.

The works of four photographers -- BGWS President Taslima Akhtar, Andrew Biraj, Rahul Talukder and Shubrakanti Das -- were featured in the exhibition.

Survivor Jasmin Akhter said, "I was trapped for two days and there was no hope of survival. A stranger saved me. Even 11 years on, I carry the painful memories. But the culprits have not been punished yet."

Tahera Begum said, "Those involved in the murder of my daughter have not been prosecuted and I did not get proper compensation."

Nasima Akhtar said, "The body of my daughter was not found. Six months after the incident, her death was confirmed through a DNA sample. I want justice."