Pedestrian killed as bus mounts road divider in Technical Intersection

A pedestrian was killed on the spot and another injured when a bus veered off course and mounted the road divider at the Technical intersection in Dhaka this afternoon. The identity of the deceased and injured couldn't be known immediately.

The incident occurred around 12:45pm while the traffic signal was red, said Mirpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sajjad Rumon.

"Traffic was at a standstill when a speeding SB Super Deluxe bus operating on the Dhaka-Kushtia route suddenly climbed onto the road island, running over a pedestrian who was standing near it. He died on the spot," the OC said.

Another person sustained serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital, he added.

The bus driver, Billal Hossain, attempted to flee the scene but was caught by police. The vehicle has been seized. Legal proceedings are underway, said police.

The OC also added that they think the brakes failed on the bus, which is why the driver was unable to stop it. He said the matter is being investigated.