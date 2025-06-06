Pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup van in Gazipur

An unidentified pedestrian was killed after being hit by a pickup van on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur today.

The incident took place around 1:00pm on the east side of Sufia Spinning Mills, north of MC Bazar, when the man, 40, was crossing the highway, said Ayub Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mauna Highway Police Station.

He died on the spot, said the OC.

On information, the highway police recovered the body and took it to the police station.

Police also seized the pickup van, but the driver managed to flee the scene, he said.

OC Ayub Ali also said that further legal action will be taken.